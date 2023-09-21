Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Tether & Bitcoin – European Wrap 21 September

Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Solana (SOL) price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum (ETH) killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago. The information came to light in the firm’s recent quarterly financial update, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
Bitcoin holds near $27K, but downside risks dominate
Even the Fed's decision and comments failed to inspire crypto investors to move from their entrenched levels. The crypto market capitalisation fell a modest 0.25% on the day, significantly less than the Nasdaq's losses (-1.5%) and more a reflection of the dollar's 0.3% appreciation over the period.
Arbitrum receives 2.5 million ARB funding request from Wormhole foundation
Wormhole, a crypto and web3 messaging protocol, has submitted a proposal to encourage users to mint native USDC on the Arbitrum chain. The goal is to attract 100 million USDC and migrate it from other chains to Arbitrum.
XRP price recovery likely as Ripple executives call out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on crypto
XRP price outlook is bullish as the asset tests the supply zone at $0.5174. Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared his views on the likelihood of a settlement by the SEC in its lawsuit against Ripple.
Mt Gox creditors hit by delay in repayment deadlines for $3.8 billion in Bitcoin
In a September 21 letter, the Mt Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi shared that he has received permission from the Tokyo District Court to extend the deadline for the three phases of repayment of creditor funds.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.