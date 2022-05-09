Sentiment among crypto investors has been “fear” and “extreme fear” for most of 2022, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Bitcoin inflows from private wallets now account for 40% of total inflows across exchanges, signaling a rise in selling pressure.

Analysts observe Bitcoin recently completed its sixth red weekly candle, and the price could plummet to $28,000.

Amidst the broad crypto market bloodbath, analysts have identified key metrics that indicate further drop in Bitcoin price. BTC price has consistently dropped after hitting an all-time high six months ago, hinting at the possibility of crypto winter.

Bitcoin price could bleed as crypto winter arrives

The “Crypto Fear and Greed Index” by Alternative.me is considered a key indicator of investor sentiment. The indicator compiles data on volatility, market momentum, social media surveys, Bitcoin dominance and trends.

The sentiment, therefore, reflects the attitude of investors towards a cryptocurrency. Since sentiment can influence traders, it is used for short-term price predictions.

The index reveals for a large portion of 2022, the sentiment in market participants has been “fear,” and “extreme fear.”

Crypto Fear & Greed Index

The sentiment has remained largely unchanged since January 2022, alongside a general slump in sentiment on stocks. A prolonged period of falling prices and negative market sentiment is indicative of crypto winter.

In early 2018, crypto winter set in, Bitcoin price plummeted 85%, and altcoins continued to bleed. Lark Davis, a leading crypto analyst, recently observed that Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive red candle. The last time this occurred was in 2014, ahead of a Bitcoin bear market.

#bitcoin has just completed its 6th red weekly candle.



The last time this happened was 2014!



That's crazy man! pic.twitter.com/kWdBiPA5th — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 9, 2022

The source of Bitcoin inflows to exchanges is another critical metric used to identify an upcoming trend reversal or a shift in trader sentiment. Inflows from private wallets were lower than 10% across exchanges. This number has hit 40% with a massive spike in exchange BTC inflows from private wallets.

Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, believes this metric reveals that there is a rise in selling pressure on Bitcoin across exchanges.

Private wallets are now 40% of exchange bitcoin inflows rather than the typical 10%, which means there is a lot of extra sell pressure - and it is a similar story for ETH... pic.twitter.com/Vxfj7fF8p7 — Philip Gradwell (@philip_gradwell) May 9, 2022

Peter Brandt, legendary veteran trader recently predicted Bitcoin price drop to $28,000. While analysts like @rektcapital believe Bitcoin price could plummet lower, @Nebraskangooner, advisor at PrimeXBT, argues Bitcoin price could recover if the asset sustains above the $32,000 support level. The analyst notes that, for now, Bitcoin price is at lower support areas.