Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Axie Infinity — Asian Wrap 26 January

Solana (SOL) is up 4% at press time on Monday after a 6% decline on Sunday, but remains under pressure from the 14% loss last week. The pullback aligns with the reduced demand from institutional and retail investors, evidenced by falling inflows and Open Interest, while long liquidations of over $60 million in the last 24 hours reflect a bullish wipeout. The technical outlook for Solana focuses solely on the December low at $117 and the $100 psychological support level as selling pressure increases.

Bitcoin price closed below the midpoint of a horizontal parallel channel at $87,787 on Sunday, following a 7.4% correction last week. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC recovers slightly, nearing this broken level. If BTC breaks and closes above $87,787 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the upper boundary of the horizontal pattern at $90,000. Read more...

Axie Infinity trades below $2 at press time on Monday, recording nearly 4% loss on the day. The gaming token records its third consecutive day of losses, extending the 22% decline from Sunday. AXS approaches the 200-day EMA at $1.79 as the nearest support after breaching the 50% retracement level at $2.23, measured from the May 14 high at $3.70 to the December 17 low at $0.75.