Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 09 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 09 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL under pressure as retail interest stays low

Solana (SOL) remains below $90 at press time on Monday, consolidating for the third consecutive day after Friday’s 11% rebound, which reduced last week’s loss to 14%. The layer-1 token struggles to retain institutional and retail demand amid a crypto bear market driven by the Bitcoin (BTC) price decline, thereby increasing downside risk. The technical outlook for Solana remains bearish as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin price declined nearly 10% last week, reaching a low of $60,000 on Friday, and rebounded, retesting the daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC is trading at $70,700. If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $73,072. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 34, pointing upward after rebounding from oversold territory last week, suggesting fading bearish strength and hinting at a recovery. However, traders should remain cautious, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover, indicating a continuation of the downward trend.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Decred, and Kaspa rise as selling pressure wanes

Aster rose 11% on Sunday, closing above a long-term resistance trendline connecting the October 7 and November 19 highs. At the time of writing, ASTER is holding above $0.600 on Monday, below the declining 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.683, keeping the near-term bias capped. The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest an increased likelihood of renewed bullish momentum in ASTER, corroborating the breakout rally thesis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses above the signal line on Saturday, starting a positive wave of successively rising MACD histograms.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
