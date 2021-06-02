Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba, Zilliqa and Ripple – European Wrap 2 June

Here is why Shiba Inu price might double in the following days
Shiba Inu price shows an extended consolidation after a massive flash crash caused by Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, after he pulled the SHIB liquidity from Uniswap. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is trading sideways, awaiting a trigger for a massive breakout move.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL contemplates swinging higher as it approaches stiff resistance level
Zilliqa price has seen a massive run over the past week as it attempts to break through a critical resistance zone. The decline that followed the previously failed attempt on May 27 was cut short as bulls stepped in. Therefore, investors can expect ZIL to be successful this time.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
Zilliqa contemplates swinging higher as it approaches stiff resistance level
Zilliqa price has seen a massive run over the past week as it attempts to break through a critical resistance zone. The decline that followed the previously failed attempt on May 27 was cut short as bulls stepped in. Therefore, investors can expect ZIL to be successful this time.
Cardano price to outperform the rest of the market despite ADA consolidation
Cardano price seems to be contained within two massive barriers. A daily candlestick close above $1.85 could lead to higher highs. Conversely, falling below $1.40 might see ADA crash to $0.84.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.