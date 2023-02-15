Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & VeChain — Asian Wrap 15 February

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Another 1x rally in sight after the pullback?
Shiba Inu price shows the potential to endure the short-term downtrend and become a much higher-valued crypto asset in the coming weeks. Traders should continue to watch the notorious meme coin for a potential move.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: One more drop and then uptrend again?
Dogecoin price is showing weak retaliation signals, which could suggest that investors are not finished taking profit from the winter rally. Key levels have been defined to gauge DOGE’s next potential landing ground.
VeChain Price Prediction: Will the third bounce restart the rally?
VeChain price is displaying auction market behavior that should be closely watched. Key levels have been identified to determine when VET may create a profitable trading opportunity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: One more drop and then uptrend again?
Dogecoin price is showing weak retaliation signals, which could suggest that investors are not finished taking profit from the winter rally. Key levels have been defined to gauge DOGE’s next potential landing ground.
VeChain Price Prediction: Will the third bounce restart the rally?
VeChain price is displaying auction market behavior that should be closely watched. Key levels have been identified to determine when VET may create a profitable trading opportunity.
World’s second-largest NFT marketplace Blur launches its native token for traders and creators
The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market gained prominence over the last year, with OpenSea leading the pack as the largest marketplace. Rightfully so, given that the NFT marketplace was launched on Ethereum nearly five years ago.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Inflation's Repreve 2023
The Crypto Market is showing signs of retaliation after last week's market decline. Traders should consider watching price action closely, as volatility could be on the uptick in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.