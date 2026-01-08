TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO eyes further upside as falling-wedge retest holds

  • Algorand price is nearing the previously broken falling-wedge trendline on Thursday, if holds, suggests rally continuation.
  • On-chain and derivatives data support bullish sentiment, with TVL rising alongside large whale orders and positive funding rates.
  • The technical outlook suggests further upside, with bulls targeting levels above $0.150.
Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO eyes further upside as falling-wedge retest holds
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Algorand (ALGO) price steadies around $0.136 on Thursday, nearing a key support level; if it holds, it suggests further upside. Bullish sentiment strengthens as ALGO’s on-chain and derivatives data indicate improving trader sentiment. The technical outlook remains constructive, with bulls targeting a move above $0.150 in the near term.

Algorand’s on-chain and derivatives data show improving sentiment

DefiLlama data shows that Algorand's Total Value Locked (TVL) has been steadily rising since mid-December and currently stands at $54.70 million. This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest in Algorand’s ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or using assets on ALGO-based protocols.

ALGO TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama

In addition, CryptoQuant’s summary data also supports the positive outlook, as ALGO’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders and buy dominance, signaling a potential rally in the upcoming days.

On the derivatives side, Algorand funding rates support a bullish bias. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of ALGO will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped positive on Monday and rose to 0.0084% on Thursday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive and increased, Algorand’s price has rallied sharply.

Algorand funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO could rally if key support holds

Algorand's price broke above the falling wedge pattern (formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since early August) on Sunday and rose nearly 5% over the next two days. However, ALGO declined slightly mid-week and as of Thursday, is near the previously broken trendline.

If the trendline, which roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.133, holds as support, ALGO could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $0.152. A successful close above this level could extend additional gains toward the next key resistance at $0.186.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish crossover and rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the bullish outlook.

ALGO/USDT daily chart

However, if the trendline fails to hold, ALGO could extend the decline toward the daily support at $0.120.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash (ZEC) is trading down as volatility reaps through the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. The privacy-focused token is down nearly 14%, marking the largest intraday loss since December 1.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin is trading around $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday as volatility grips the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, also face increasing selling pressure, which continues to trim early-year gains.

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) slips below $90,000 on Thursday after a failed rejection at a key resistance level earlier this week. Bearish sentiment is strengthening as institutional demand fades, with spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recording outflows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.