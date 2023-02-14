- VeChain price has risen 4% after falling 12% from the year-to-date high.
- Currently, VET is showing potential for a 16% downswing in the short term.
- The bearish thesis would be invalidated from a breach above $0.026.
VeChain price is displaying auction market behavior that should be closely watched. Key levels have been identified to determine when VET may create a profitable trading opportunity.
Vechain price is setting up a move
VeChain price is attempting to change the bearish narrative that has recently entered the market. On February 14, the digital currency token was up 4%. Earlier this month, the bears produced a bearish candle beneath the 8-day exponential moving average and 21-day simple moving average. The bulls have failed to retake the barrier during two previous counter-trend attempts.
VeChain is currently trading at $0.023, the third time in less than a week that the bulls are engaging with the $0.024 level where the moving averages are resting. There is a potential that the bulls will reclaim the boundary, but the barrier is currently acting as resistance. If this remains, it could lead to another 12% downswing, targeting $0.020 in the short term. This downswing move would challenge the support near the ascending trend line that catalyzed VET's 75% winter rally.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis would occur if the bulls can reclaim the $0.028 level. Not only will they have to breach the level, but they should also produce a daily candlestick close above the barrier to confirm that the downtrend is over. If this happens, the bulls could reestablish the liquidity hunt towards the $0.028 level, resulting in a 20% increase from VeChain's current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will the US CPI data release bar Solana's price from marking a 32% rally?
Solana price reacted positively despite the United States Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations at 6.4% year on year. Following the broader market bullish reaction, Bitcoin price also climbed to $22,300 at the time of writing.
Aptos price caught between a rock and a hard place as CPI data pulls indecisive scenario
Aptos (APT) price is stuck between a rock and a hard place after the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released. On one hand, the US inflation numbers were a bit lower but, on the other hand, they are still very much elevated.
US CPI data above expectations at 6.4% – Is the crypto market about to turn bearish?
The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) was expected to dive further than it did for the month of January 2023, and crypto markets have reacted with a limited sell-off reaction.
Will Terra Classic price recover after hitting key LUNC staking milestone?
Terra Classic hit an important milestone in LUNC staking, adding to the list of bullish developments. After the community approved the proposal to re-peg the stablecoin USTC at $1 parity and link it with LUNC, the token’s staking crossed the 950 billion mark.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.