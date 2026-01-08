TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI flashes bearish breakout risk amid reduced demand

  • Uniswap edges lower by nearly 3% on Thursday, risking a bearish breakout of a short-term consolidation.
  • A steady decline in Uniswap’s TVL and fees reflects reduced user interest.
  • Derivatives data reveal a capital outflow from UNI futures, indicating a risk-off sentiment among traders.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI flashes bearish breakout risk amid reduced demand
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Uniswap (UNI) trades in the red on Thursday, for the third consecutive day, as bears eye a potential downside breakout from an 18-day consolidation range. Data shows that the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Uniswap and its weekly fees are declining, indicating reduced user demand. On the derivatives side, a drop in UNI futures Open Interest suggests a tapering of risk exposure among traders.

Reduced user demand and bearish bias in Uniswap derivatives 

Uniswap has experienced reduced user demand since early October, as evidenced by declines in weekly fees and TVL. DeFiLlama data shows a steady decline in TVL to $4.224 billion this week, from $5.935 billion in early October, suggesting that users are withdrawing digital assets from the exchange. 

Additionally, the decline in weekly fees, which stands at $5.32 million so far this week, down from $39.53 million in the first week of October, aligns with a reduction in TVL. This confirms a decrease in user activity, which could negatively impact the holding capacity and intent of UNI holders.

Uniswap TVL and fees weekly data. Source: DeFiLlama
Uniswap TVL and fees weekly data. Source: DeFiLlama

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows a 4.36% decline in UNI futures Open Interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, to $402.72 million. This suggests that the traders are limiting their risk exposure by either closing positions or reducing leverage

Meanwhile, the funding rate hovers around 0.0010%, recovering after a steep pullback to -0.0034% earlier in the day. Still, the broader pullback indicates a loss in traders’ sentiment to pay the extra premium to hold long positions.

UNI derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Uniswap flashes downside risk as selling pressure mounts

Uniswap edges lower by nearly 3% at press time on Thursday, crossing below the December 24 low at $5.59. If UNI closes the day below this level, it would confirm a bearish breakout of an 18-day consolidation range with the upper ceiling aligning with the December 21 high at $6.50.

A potential downside breakout could extend UNI’s decline toward the $5.00 psychological mark, followed by the December 18 low at $4.84.

The technical indicators on the daily chart take a bearish shift amid Uniswap’s three-day decline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44, crossing below the midline and aiming for the oversold zone. This suggests rising selling pressure and increases downside risk.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below the signal line, flashing a sell signal and a renewed bearish momentum.

UNI/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, if UNI holds above $5.59, a potential rebound could extend its consolidation, targeting the $6.50 ceiling.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash downside risks escalate as core development quits amid internal disagreements

Zcash (ZEC) is trading down as volatility reaps through the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. The privacy-focused token is down nearly 14%, marking the largest intraday loss since December 1.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin is trading around $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday as volatility grips the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, also face increasing selling pressure, which continues to trim early-year gains.

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 amid profit-taking, ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) slips below $90,000 on Thursday after a failed rejection at a key resistance level earlier this week. Bearish sentiment is strengthening as institutional demand fades, with spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recording outflows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.