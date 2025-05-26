Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Memecoins & UniSwap – American Wrap 26 May

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes 14% pennant pattern breakout
Ripple's (XRP) price moves broadly sideways at around $2.32 at the time of writing on Monday, as cryptocurrency prices consolidate following a brief sell-off over the weekend. Sentiment in the crypto market remains relatively high, even as spot volumes are subdued possibly limiting the probability of a return above $3.00. A slight increase in the derivatives market's Open Interest (OI) suggests that interest is growing among traders despite outflows into XRP-related products surging to $37.2 million.
Top meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu rally subdued as social buzz dwindles
The cryptocurrency market kicked off the week on a positive note as top meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), pushed to regain strength after a slow and bearishly biased weekend. Last week’s surge, especially in Bitcoin (BTC), which reached new all-time highs of around $111,980, was mainly driven by strong institutional interest and, according to the latest Kaiko report, “late-night Asian buying.”
Uniswap rises above key resistance, aiming for $7.50 ahead of first positive monthly return in 2025
Uniswap's (UNI) price grinds higher as sentiment steadies in the broader cryptocurrency market to trade at around $6.56 at the time of writing on Monday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token's intraday gains surpass 6%, increasing the chances of breaking a four-month negative monthly return streak. If Uniswap maintains its recent gains, it could achieve a positive monthly return by the end of May.
