Ripple Price Forecast: XRP eyes 14% pennant pattern breakout after historic $37 million outflow 

XRP trades broadly sideways as sentiment remains elevated in the crypto market ahead of a potential pennant pattern breakout.

XRP records the largest weekly outflow of $37.2 million in history, ending a remarkable 80-week inflow streak.

XRP struggles to sustain the uptrend, eyeing a potential return above $3.00 amid confluence resistance at $2.25.

Ripple's (XRP) price moves broadly sideways at around $2.32 at the time of writing on Monday, as cryptocurrency prices consolidate following a brief sell-off over the weekend. A slight increase in the derivatives market's Open Interest (OI) suggests that interest is growing among traders despite outflows into XRP-related products surging to $37.2 million.

Exploring the $37.2 million outflow as XRP consolidates

Inflows into digital assets generally increased last week, reaching $3.3 billion, as reported by CoinShares. This surge propelled the year-to-date (YTD) inflow to a record $10.8 billion, led by $2.9 billion into Bitcoin products and $326.2 million in Ethereum-related products.

Intriguingly, XRP posted the largest weekly outflow of $37.2 million, breaking an impressive 80-week inflow streak.

CoinShares did not highlight any reasons why XRP-related products experienced the largest outflows, while most other digital assets, including Solana (SOL), Sui (SUI), Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK), recorded inflows, as shown in the chart.

Digital asset inflow data | Source: CoinShares

The derivatives market OI's 2% increase over the past 24 hours to $4.74 billion, coupled with an approximately 10% rise in trading volume to $2.97 billion, suggests that trader interest and market participation are up-trending.

The long-to-short ratio of 3.0371 on Binance's XRP/USDT pair leans bullishly, suggesting that traders are betting more on the price increasing than sliding.

However, higher long positions liquidations amounted to $2.6 million compared to $1.43 million over the past 24 hours, cautioning traders to temper their expectations this week.

XRP's derivatives market data | Source: CoinGlass

Can XRP steady uptrend ahead of a potential pennant breakout?

XRP's price faces increasing overhead pressure reflecting changing sentiment in the broader market, as traders adjust positions following a bullish last week and a weekend that leaned slightly bearish.

The international money remittance token declined over 1% on the day after rejection from $2.35, a confluence resistance established by the 4-hour, 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-day EMA.

Beyond the 200 EMA at $2.31, the next area of interest for long traders would be around $2.26, which was tested as resistance in late April.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

On the flip side, traders could look for a break above the confluence resistance at $2.26, which will likely pave the way for confirming the bullish pennant pattern illustrated on the chart.

A break above the pattern's upper trendline would validate the previous uptrend's continuation, potentially setting XRP on a 14.2% projected path to $2.72. This target is determined by measuring the distance between the pennant's widest points and extrapolating above the breakout point. A significant increase in trading volume would accompany such a breakout.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator highlights a buy signal when the blue MACD line crosses above the red signal line. The likely rebound toward and above the mean line could encourage traders to buy XRP, thus increasing the demand for the token and the probability of retesting resistance at $3.00.