XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis.

Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020.

Tezos is not only down 70% against Bitcoin, but also around 50% versus the USD since August 2020. According to various indicators, the digital asset looks poised for a short-term rebound against both Bitcoin and USD.