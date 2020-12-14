Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish

- XRP price lost ground as traders sold off the coin after Spark airdrop.
- The technical picture implies that the token is poised for a recovery.
XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis.
The coin hit the recent high of $0.92 amid Spark airdrop expectations. Users moved over 1.2 billion tokens to the cryptocurrency exchange accounts within a couple of days ahead of the airdrop. However, the pump was short-lived as traders dumped their tokens once the snapshot of account balances was taken. XRP fell below psychological $0.5 in a matter of hours on Saturday, December 12, and entered the consolidation phase.
XRP price recovery is underway
As technical indicators show, XRP may be ready for a rebound. The TD Sequential indicator has presented buy signals – in the form of a red nine candlestick – on multiple intraday charts, including 2-hour, 1-hour and 3-min. If the bullish pattern is confirmed, the price may create from one to four green candlesticks, with the first recovery target at $0.52.
XRP/USD, multiple charts
A sustainable move above this area will open up the way to $0.56. This resistance is created by the downside trendline and the 1-hour SMA200 and the 4-hour SMA200.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
On the other hand, critical support comes at $0.48 whether the 200SMA is hovering at on the 4-hour chart. If it fails to hold, the downside momentum will gain traction and push the price to the psychological $0.40 or even to $0.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish
XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis.
Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750
Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020.
Binance to launch Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens on December 15
Chiliz is a blockchain platform focused on sports tokenization where users can buy and trade branded fan tokens. Binance has announced the launch of two different launchpools featuring football teams Juventus Fan Tokens (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens (PSG).
Compound’s compensation plan for liquidated users fails to reach consensus but COMP bulls remain in control
Compound is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On November 26, due to an error or a malicious attack, the price of the dollar-pegged stablecoin DAI jumped 30%, forcing the liquidation of under-collateralized positions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.