Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish

XRP price lost ground as traders sold off the coin after Spark airdrop.

The technical picture implies that the token is poised for a recovery.

XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis.

The coin hit the recent high of $0.92 amid Spark airdrop expectations. Users moved over 1.2 billion tokens to the cryptocurrency exchange accounts within a couple of days ahead of the airdrop. However, the pump was short-lived as traders dumped their tokens once the snapshot of account balances was taken. XRP fell below psychological $0.5 in a matter of hours on Saturday, December 12, and entered the consolidation phase.

XRP price recovery is underway

As technical indicators show, XRP may be ready for a rebound. The TD Sequential indicator has presented buy signals – in the form of a red nine candlestick – on multiple intraday charts, including 2-hour, 1-hour and 3-min. If the bullish pattern is confirmed, the price may create from one to four green candlesticks, with the first recovery target at $0.52.

XRP/USD, multiple charts

A sustainable move above this area will open up the way to $0.56. This resistance is created by the downside trendline and the 1-hour SMA200 and the 4-hour SMA200.

XRP/USD, 4-hour chart

On the other hand, critical support comes at $0.48 whether the 200SMA is hovering at on the 4-hour chart. If it fails to hold, the downside momentum will gain traction and push the price to the psychological $0.40 or even to $0.33.