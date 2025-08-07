Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cryptos & Ethena – American Wrap 07 August

XRP price shows resilience as Ripple acquires Rail, advancing stablecoin payments
Ripple (XRP) price surges to an intraday high of $3.08 and corrects to trade at around $3.05 on Thursday. The uptick in XRP upholds a short-term bullish picture, mirroring positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin, Ethereum rebound ahead of Trump’s executive order allowing crypto assets in 401(k)s
Cryptocurrency prices edge higher on Thursday following a report from a White House official that United States (US) President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that will pave the way for the inclusion of alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA bullish case returns as open interest climbs back to $1 billion
Ethena (ENA) is extending intraday gains on Thursday, trading at around $0.63 at the time of writing, up more than 5% on the day. The token upholds a short-term bullish structure amid a renewed increase in Open Interest that could boost ENA toward the key resistance at $0.70.
