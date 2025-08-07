- XRP claims $3.00 support, breaks above a short-term descending channel as cryptocurrencies broadly recover.
- Ripple acquires Rail for $200 million to drive innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments.
- Interest in XRP remains largely suppressed with the futures Open Interest down 34% from July peak.
Ripple (XRP) price surges to an intraday high of $3.08 and corrects to trade at around $3.05 on Thursday. The uptick in XRP upholds a short-term bullish picture, mirroring positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
A report by a White House official has boosted interest in digital assets, saying that United States (US) President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, allowing the inclusion of alternative assets such as crypto, private equity and real estate in US 401(k) retirement accounts. Supporters of the move argue that this would legitimize the crypto industry while critics say that it could put US 401(k)s at risk.
Ripple advances stablecoin infrastructure
Ripple has announced the acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin-powered platform tailored for payments, for $200 million. The company described the move as a major milestone in advancing stablecoin payment solutions, aligning with its broader goal of building a digital asset payments infrastructure.
Rail will integrate with Ripple Payments, a platform that boasts an expansive payments network with market-leading liquidity and over 60 global licenses. Rail will ensure that Ripple Payments advances customers' capital flows with virtual accounts supported by an automated back-office infrastructure.
"Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance, and with Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments," Ripple President Monica Long said.
The integration of Ripple Payments and Rail will support a range of services, including stablecoin on/off-ramp, asset flexibility, treasury payments, premium digital asset liquidity, virtual accounts, collections, and enterprise-grade, compliant-ready payments, Ripple said in a statement.
The advancement of Ripple Payments to support enterprise-grade and regulatory compliant flows and liquidity could boost demand for XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin, especially now that the US is clearing key hurdles to support innovation in the crypto industry.
Interest in XRP remains relatively subdued, considering the futures Open Interest (OI) has declined by more than 34% to average at $7.23 billion from its July peak of $10.94 billion.
Since OI refers to the notional value of outstanding futures or options contracts, a steady increase often boosts speculative demand as more traders leverage long positions.
XRP Futures Open Interest data | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP upholds bullish structure
XRP price has broken above a descending channel on the 4-hour chart, extending the rebound from support tested at $2.72 on Sunday. The cross-border money remittance token also holds above key technical levels, including the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.03, the 50-period EMA at $3.01 and the 200-period EMA at $2.93, underscoring the short-term bullish structure.
Investors may consider increasing exposure, citing a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. If the blue MACD line remains above the red signal line, XRP could extend the recovery, aiming for the short-term hurdle at $3.10, which was tested on Tuesday, and the seller congestion at $3.32, tested on July 28.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
If sentiment shifts in the broader cryptocurrency market, recovery could be suppressed and even result in XRP price slipping below support at $3.00. Key levels of interest for traders are the 200-period EMA at $2.93 and the support at $2.72, tested on Sunday.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena bullish case returns as open interest climbs back to $1 billion
Ethena is extending intraday gains on Thursday, trading at around $0.63 at the time of writing, up more than 5% on the day. The token upholds a short-term bullish structure amid a renewed increase in Open Interest that could boost ENA toward the key resistance at $0.70.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin sails through $115,000, Ethereum $3,700, XRP $3 as Trump tariffs take effect
Cryptocurrency prices are showing signs of a potential recovery on Thursday, with Bitcoin stepping above the $115,000 level from an intraday low of $114,259. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, albeit to a lesser degree.
Pi Network eyes bullish recovery as a bearish momentum fades
Pi Network's outlook remains bearish as overhead selling pressure neutralizes attempts of a reversal. Pi Network recognises Onramp. money, Transfi, and Banxa as official partners on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.