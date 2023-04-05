Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Solana & Ethereum – European Wrap 5 April

Polygon price to explode 30% as MATIC whales kick-start accumulation
Polygon price is looking to chart new year-to-date highs as its investors have changed their stance to bullish. The altcoin is likely following the pattern noted before the alt season begins, which could further support the bullish outlook resulting in a significant increase.
MATIC price Right now, if the bullish outlook observed at investors' hands plays out, Polygon price would be looking at breaching the critical resistance (CR) level at $1.27, which stands at the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of $1.52 to $1.01. Flipping this level into support is crucial for the altcoin so bulls can propel it by 32% to tag 2023 highs at $1.52.
Solana price edges closer to 70% breakout as SOL attempts to breach multi-month resistance
Solana price is actively attempting to breach a crucial hurdle that has persisted for more than a year. A successful breakout from this level could yield massive gains for SOL holders.
Additionally, looking at the dominance of Bitcoin and altcoins reveal that capital rotation is more than due.
Solana price shows an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on the daily timeframe. This technical formation contains three distinctive swing lows, with the central trough lower than the other two. The variant in the middle is termed head and the troughs on either side are named shoulders. Hence the namesake inverse head-and-shoulders. Connecting the peaks of these swing lows using a trendline reveals a declining resistance level termed a neckline.
Ethereum Improvement Proposal EIP-4844 turns experts bullish, will ETH price rally?
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
Ethereum blockchain’s EIP-4844 is one of the upgrades bundled in the Ethereum Shanghai hard fork, also known as Shapella upgrade. This Ethereum Improvement Proposal has the potential to tackle one of the long-standing challenges of the ETH blockchain. The proposal could reduce the transaction cost for users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
Coinbase former employee reaches ‘in principle agreement’ with SEC to resolve insider trading case
Coinbase former product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi have expressed readiness to settle the insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC stagnates as alt season bodes well for ETH and XRP
Bitcoin price (BTC) has been trading sideways for weeks, consolidating within a tight zone as bullish and bearish efforts collide. As a result, the flagship crypto has been unable to cross above a key resistance level.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.