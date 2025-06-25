Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Ripple & Story – American Wrap 25 June

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI explodes toward $1.00 on generative AI integration optimism
Pi Network (PI) is on the move, rallying in double-digit gains to trade at around $0.63 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The breakout extends the recovery from the weekend sell-off to $0.46, buoyed by sentiment surrounding the potential integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds bullish structure after XRP Ledger upgrade, key announcements at Apex 2025
Ripple (XRP) extends recovery, building on the bullish momentum that followed the Israel-Iran ceasefire. XRP is up over 15% from the weekend sell-off low of $1.90, currently trading at around $2.21 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The positive sentiment surrounding XRP can also be attributed to developments within the ecosystem with the release of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) version 2.5.0 and key developments discussed during Ripple’s Apex 2025 summit.
Story Price Forecast: IP mutes reaction to collaboration with OKX Ventures on $10 million fund accelerating AI-blockchain innovation
Story (IP) slightly pulls back to exchange hands at around $2.99 at the time of writing on Wednesday, ignoring the launch of a $10 million fund focusing on supporting innovation at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intellectual Property (IP), and blockchain technology, in collaboration with OKX Ventures.
