Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds bullish structure after XRP Ledger upgrade, key announcements at Apex 2025

- XRP extends ceasefire-driven recovery, targeting a breakout above the 100-day EMA resistance at $2.23.
- RippleX releases XRP Ledger version 2.5.0, introducing TokenEscrow for trustline-based tokens and Batch for grouped transactions.
- Ripple’s Apex 2025 focused institutional adoption on the XRP Ledger, particularly the adoption of stablecoins and tokenized treasuries.
Ripple (XRP) extends recovery, building on the bullish momentum that followed the Israel-Iran ceasefire. XRP is up over 15% from the weekend sell-off low of $1.90, currently trading at around $2.21 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The positive sentiment surrounding XRP can also be attributed to developments within the ecosystem with the release of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) version 2.5.0 and key developments discussed during Ripple’s Apex 2025 summit.
XRP Ledger upgrade focuses on EscrowTokens, Batch and Permissioned DEXs
RippleX has announced the release of the XRP Ledger’s version 2.5.0, bringing forth new features while fixing bugs. The upgrade highlighted key amendments, including TokenEscrow, designed to enhance escrow functionality by ensuring that escrows communicate with trustline-based tokens (IOUS) and multi-purpose tokens (MPTs).
Other key features include Batch, tailored for grouping multiple transactions to enhance execution, and PermissionedDEX, which incorporates permissioned decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Permissioned DEXs play a key role in controlling who can access the platform, ensuring compliance with financial regulations.
The community will vote on the amendments according to the XRP Ledger’s amendment process, which triggers the execution of protocol changes after two weeks of receiving more than 80% support from validators.
Stablecoins and tokenized treasuries take the front seat at Ripple’s Apex 2025
Ripple has released the report of its Apex 2025 summit held between June 10 and June 12. The summit brought together key players in the industry, including builders, researchers, institutions and innovators.
Ripple CTO David Schwartz focused his speech on stablecoin-driven growth, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and compliance-first programmability. The launch of Ondo Finance’s tokenized US Treasuries (OUSG) on the XRPL, backed by seamless minting and redemptions on Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD.
Standout announcement at Apex 2025 included the debut of five stablecoins on the XRP Ledger, including USDC, XSGD, EURØP, RLUSD and USDB. These stablecoins are driving real value by enhancing cross-border liquidity and transfers. The Guggenheim Treasury Services on the XRPL featured as part of the protocol’s expanding institutional-grade RWA suite. Ripple also announced the strategic partnership with Japan’s Web3 Salon in support of the country’s blockchain startups, backed by JETRO and Ripple’s Japan & Korea Fund.
Interest in XRP and Ripple-backed financial products has increased significantly in 2025, with several publicly listed companies turning to XRP-focused treasury funds to enhance yield and drive long-term growth. Steady institutional interest in XRP, combined with the launch of XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in Canada, has the potential to drive price increases in XRP.
Technical outlook: XRP builds bullish momentum
The XRP price is knocking on a critical confluence resistance at $2.23, where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-day EMA converge. This followed the extension of recovery from the weekend low of $1.90.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) swing above the 50 midline backs the uptrend, indicating bullish momentum. Traders could seek more exposure to XRP after the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms a buy signal on the daily chart below.
Such a signal, encouraging market participants to buy XRP, would manifest with the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line. The emergence of green histogram bars above the mean line could also back the bullish momentum.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Should the XRP price break above the confluence resistance at $2.23, the next major hurdle lies with the descending trendline resistance, the peak in May at $2.65 and the supply zone at $3.00, which capped prices in early March.
Still, tempering bullish expectations could work to the advantage of investors, considering the shaky geopolitical environment, elusive interest rate cuts and uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) tariffs. In that case, the 200-day EMA at $2.09 and weekend lows at $1.90 are levels worth monitoring as tentative support.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Story Price Forecast: IP mutes reaction to collaboration with OKX Ventures on $10 million fund accelerating AI-blockchain innovation
Story’s recovery falters as price slides, hinting at weakening trader interest. Story and OKX Ventures cooperate on a $10 million fund focusing on supporting innovation at the intersection of IP and AI.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, WIF, SPX aiming to extend recovery as risk-on sentiment prevails
The broader market recovery is witnessing a resurgence of risk-on sentiment following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Amid easing bearish momentum, meme coins such as Dogecoin, Dogwifhat and SPX6900 aim to extend the recovery seen earlier this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC extends gains above $106,000 as institutional demand fuels optimism
Bitcoin price extends gains above $106,000 on Wednesday, following a 5% rise over the previous two days. Institutional demand continues to strengthen as ProCap BTC LLC buys 3,724 Bitcoin and spot ETF records $588.55 million in inflows.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.