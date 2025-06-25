Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds bullish structure after XRP Ledger upgrade, key announcements at Apex 2025

XRP extends ceasefire-driven recovery, targeting a breakout above the 100-day EMA resistance at $2.23.

RippleX releases XRP Ledger version 2.5.0, introducing TokenEscrow for trustline-based tokens and Batch for grouped transactions.

Ripple’s Apex 2025 focused institutional adoption on the XRP Ledger, particularly the adoption of stablecoins and tokenized treasuries.

Ripple (XRP) extends recovery, building on the bullish momentum that followed the Israel-Iran ceasefire. XRP is up over 15% from the weekend sell-off low of $1.90, currently trading at around $2.21 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The positive sentiment surrounding XRP can also be attributed to developments within the ecosystem with the release of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) version 2.5.0 and key developments discussed during Ripple’s Apex 2025 summit.

XRP Ledger upgrade focuses on EscrowTokens, Batch and Permissioned DEXs

RippleX has announced the release of the XRP Ledger’s version 2.5.0, bringing forth new features while fixing bugs. The upgrade highlighted key amendments, including TokenEscrow, designed to enhance escrow functionality by ensuring that escrows communicate with trustline-based tokens (IOUS) and multi-purpose tokens (MPTs).

Other key features include Batch, tailored for grouping multiple transactions to enhance execution, and PermissionedDEX, which incorporates permissioned decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Permissioned DEXs play a key role in controlling who can access the platform, ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

The community will vote on the amendments according to the XRP Ledger’s amendment process, which triggers the execution of protocol changes after two weeks of receiving more than 80% support from validators.

Stablecoins and tokenized treasuries take the front seat at Ripple’s Apex 2025

Ripple has released the report of its Apex 2025 summit held between June 10 and June 12. The summit brought together key players in the industry, including builders, researchers, institutions and innovators.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz focused his speech on stablecoin-driven growth, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and compliance-first programmability. The launch of Ondo Finance’s tokenized US Treasuries (OUSG) on the XRPL, backed by seamless minting and redemptions on Ripple’s enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD.

Standout announcement at Apex 2025 included the debut of five stablecoins on the XRP Ledger, including USDC, XSGD, EURØP, RLUSD and USDB. These stablecoins are driving real value by enhancing cross-border liquidity and transfers. The Guggenheim Treasury Services on the XRPL featured as part of the protocol’s expanding institutional-grade RWA suite. Ripple also announced the strategic partnership with Japan’s Web3 Salon in support of the country’s blockchain startups, backed by JETRO and Ripple’s Japan & Korea Fund.

Interest in XRP and Ripple-backed financial products has increased significantly in 2025, with several publicly listed companies turning to XRP-focused treasury funds to enhance yield and drive long-term growth. Steady institutional interest in XRP, combined with the launch of XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in Canada, has the potential to drive price increases in XRP.

Technical outlook: XRP builds bullish momentum

The XRP price is knocking on a critical confluence resistance at $2.23, where the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-day EMA converge. This followed the extension of recovery from the weekend low of $1.90.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) swing above the 50 midline backs the uptrend, indicating bullish momentum. Traders could seek more exposure to XRP after the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms a buy signal on the daily chart below.

Such a signal, encouraging market participants to buy XRP, would manifest with the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line. The emergence of green histogram bars above the mean line could also back the bullish momentum.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Should the XRP price break above the confluence resistance at $2.23, the next major hurdle lies with the descending trendline resistance, the peak in May at $2.65 and the supply zone at $3.00, which capped prices in early March.

Still, tempering bullish expectations could work to the advantage of investors, considering the shaky geopolitical environment, elusive interest rate cuts and uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) tariffs. In that case, the 200-day EMA at $2.09 and weekend lows at $1.90 are levels worth monitoring as tentative support.

Ripple FAQs What is Ripple? Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token. What is XRP? XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide. What is XRPL? XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community. What blockchain technology does XRP use? XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.







