Story’s recovery falters as price slides, hinting at weakening trader interest.

Story and OKX Ventures cooperate on a $10 million fund focusing on supporting innovation at the intersection of IP and AI.

The new fund will back early-stage startups building infrastructure for IP innovation, decentralized AI, and IP asset class.

Story (IP) slightly pulls back to exchange hands at around $2.99 at the time of writing on Wednesday, ignoring the launch of a $10 million fund focusing on supporting innovation at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intellectual Property (IP), and blockchain technology, in collaboration with OKX Ventures.

Story and OKX Ventures $10 million fund eyes early-stage startups

Story, a blockchain network purposely built to make intellectual property programmable, is collaborating with OKX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to launch a $10 million fund designed to support the innovation and growth of IP and AI startups.

The fund, backed by one of the core contributors to the protocol, PIP Labs, will provide support to “early-stage startups building at the frontier of IP innovation, decentralized AI, and the emergence of IP as a critical financial asset class.”

Story’s main objective has been to provide real-world solutions to companies training AI models by ensuring ethical use of data through crediting and securing consent. This solution is grounded in building a robust on-chain IP infrastructure asset class that rewards both IP owners and AI systems.

“The new $10 million fund, priced in IP as of May 20, 2025, will focus on backing builders solving real problems at the intersection of IP and AI,” Story and OKX Ventures said in a press release. “Story is creating the foundation infrastructure for an IP-native internet,” they added.

Technical outlook: Story offers bullish technical signals

Despite the quiet reaction to the AI-IP startup fund, Story’s price shows signs of resuming the uptrend above $3.00 in upcoming sessions. Its current technical structure leans bullish, underpinned by a potential buy signal, as observed with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart.

Traders should pay attention to the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line, which will affirm the bullish grip, potentially increasing the risk appetite. Key areas of interest on the upside are the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.76, representing the resistance marked in red on the chart below and the 100-day EMA at $4.09.

IP/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, traders may consider tempering their risk appetite, considering the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 after stalling at 43 during Story’s recovery from the weekend low of $2.45. A sweep through the liquidity at $2.45 cannot be ruled out, especially with the prevailing geopolitical temperature.