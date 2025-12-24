TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & Midnight – Asian Wrap 24 December

FXStreet Team

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI struggles to rebound amid muted demand

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, bouncing off the $0.2000 level after a four-day decline. The recovery lacks momentum as the social interest surrounding Pi Network declines. Technically, PI is at a crossroads, struggling for a rebound as momentum is lacking. Santiment data shows that the social interest in Pi Network is declining, signaling reduced retail demand. It also shows that the social dominance and volume for PI are down to 0.013% and 6, respectively, on Wednesday, from the 0.017% and 24 peak on December 6. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin price was retested at the psychological level of $90,000 on Monday and declined slightly the following day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $87,400. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $85,569.

Top Crypto Losers: NIGHT, PUMP, TAO – Altcoins plunge just before the holidays

Midnight is down over 3% at press time on Wednesday, extending the 24% decline from the previous day. The three consecutive days of losses for NIGHT since the $0.1200 peak on Sunday have resulted in a 33% loss so far this week. On the 4-hour chart, Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain risks breaking a local support trendline, connecting the December 16 and 18 lows, near $0.07500. A decisive close below this level could extend the decline toward the S1 Pivot Point at $0.07000, followed by the $0.05000 psychological support. 

FXStreet Team

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple continue to trade in red on Wednesday as recent breakout attempts lose momentum near key resistance levels. BTC failed to reclaim the $90,000, ETH slipped below $3,000, while XRP faced rejection near $1.96.

Midnight (NIGHT), Pump.fun (PUMP) and Bittensor (TAO) are leading losses over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market declines. The altcoins under pressure risk further losses as the selling pressure rises just before the holidays.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.