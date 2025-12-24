Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & Midnight – Asian Wrap 24 December

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, bouncing off the $0.2000 level after a four-day decline. The recovery lacks momentum as the social interest surrounding Pi Network declines. Technically, PI is at a crossroads, struggling for a rebound as momentum is lacking. Santiment data shows that the social interest in Pi Network is declining, signaling reduced retail demand. It also shows that the social dominance and volume for PI are down to 0.013% and 6, respectively, on Wednesday, from the 0.017% and 24 peak on December 6.

Bitcoin price was retested at the psychological level of $90,000 on Monday and declined slightly the following day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $87,400. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $85,569.

Midnight is down over 3% at press time on Wednesday, extending the 24% decline from the previous day. The three consecutive days of losses for NIGHT since the $0.1200 peak on Sunday have resulted in a 33% loss so far this week. On the 4-hour chart, Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain risks breaking a local support trendline, connecting the December 16 and 18 lows, near $0.07500. A decisive close below this level could extend the decline toward the S1 Pivot Point at $0.07000, followed by the $0.05000 psychological support.