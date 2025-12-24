Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face downside risks as breakout attempts falter

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continue to trade in red on Wednesday as recent breakout attempts lose momentum near key resistance levels. BTC failed to reclaim the $90,000, ETH slipped below $3,000, while XRP faced rejection near $1.96. Traders should be cautious as the near-term outlook for the top three cryptocurrencies remains bearish.

Bitcoin faces rejection from the $90,000 mark

Bitcoin price was retested at the psychological level of $90,000 on Monday and declined slightly the following day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $87,400.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $85,569.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42, below its neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator showed a bullish crossover last week; however, the falling green histogram bars indicate fading bullish momentum.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC closes above the $90,000, it could extend the recovery toward the next resistance at $94,253.

Ethereum faces a pullback as it fails to close above key resistance

Ethereum price was rejected from the daily resistance level at $3,017 on Monday and declined 1.48% the next day. As of Wednesday, ETH is trading down at $2,944.

If ETH continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $2,749.

The RSI is 44, below its neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction. The MACD lines are also converging, indicating indecision among traders.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH closes above $3,017 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the December 10 high at $3,447.

XRP bears are in control of the momentum

XRP was retested and rejected around the daily resistance level at $1.96 on Sunday, and it declined by 2.66% over the next two days. As of Wednesday, XRP is trading at $1.86.

If XRP continues its pullback, it could extend the decline toward the December 19 low of $1.77.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 42 below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The MACD lines are also converging, indicating indecision among traders.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP recovers, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $1.96.