Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & Hyperliquid – European Wrap 25 September

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds steady, defying the broader crypto market downtrend
Pi Network (PI) price trades above $0.2700 at the time of writing on Thursday, taking a sideways shift after Monday’s 19% drop. The mobile mining cryptocurrency holds on thin ice amid the broader cryptocurrency market downtrend and a scheduled network outage on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges lower following 50-day EMA rejection
Bitcoin (BTC) edges below $111,900 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to close above key resistance the previous day, with broader market sentiment still under pressure. US-listed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) managed to see mild inflows on Wednesday, and the seasonal ‘September effect’ continues to weigh on sentiment.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE risks further losses as TVL, Open Interest decline
Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is down over 6% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending the downtrend for the seventh day. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token risks further losses as the launch of its native USDH stablecoin fails to boost capital inflow in derivative markets or on its platform. Additionally, the technical outlook suggests bearish potential as a rising channel fallout is anticipated.
