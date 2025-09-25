- Bitcoin price trades in red on Thursday after failing to break above the 50-day EMA at $113,756 the previous day.
- US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a modest inflow, but the historical 'September effect’ continues to weigh on sentiment.
- The US Senate Finance Committee schedules a hearing on October 1 to examine the taxation of digital assets.
Bitcoin (BTC) edges below $111,900 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to close above key resistance the previous day, with broader market sentiment still under pressure. US-listed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) managed to see mild inflows on Wednesday, and the seasonal ‘September effect’ continues to weigh on sentiment.
Bitcoin declines despite mild positive inflows
SoSoValue data shows that US-listed Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $241 million on Wednesday, breaking a two-day streak of outflows this week. However, the inflow values are small compared to those seen during mid-September, when BTC recovered from the August fall. If these inflows continue and intensify, BTC could see a recovery ahead.
QCP Capital’s report on Thursday highlighted that despite the sell-off, institutional demand shows little sign of fading. Dip buying remains evident, with October 118,000 BTC calls dominating daily options activity.
The 'September effect' still weighs on Bitcoin
CoinGlass’s historical monthly return (%) data shows that September has generally delivered negative returns for Bitcoin, averaging -3.24%. While BTC is up 3.17% so far this month, traders should remain cautious as history suggests the month could still close in the red.
QCP Capital’s analyst said on the report, “As Q4 approaches, historically a more constructive period, optimism persists, supported by looser credit conditions. Markets are pricing in two further rate cuts of 25 bps in October and December. Unless next week’s non-farm payrolls surprises on the upside, that narrative is likely to hold.”
US Senate Finance Committee to hold hearing on crypto asset taxation
The US Senate Finance Committee has scheduled a hearing to examine the taxation of crypto assets for October 1.
Chairman Mike Crapo announced on Wednesday that the Committee will convene for a hearing entitled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets”.
This announcement is a positive development for cryptocurrencies in the US, as it provides more regulatory clarity regarding the setting of tax rules for digital assets and could attract wider adoption of crypto in the country.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC faces rejection from the 50-day EMA
Bitcoin price failed to find support around the daily level of $116,000 on September 19 and declined 3.19% over the next four days, closing below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $113,762 on Monday. BTC recovered slightly on Wednesday, but failed to close above the 50-day EMA. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades down at around $111,900.
If BTC continues its ongoing correction, it could extend its decline to retest the next daily support at $107,245.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 42, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving a sell signal, which is still in effect. Moreover, the rising red histogram bars below the neutral level also suggest a bearish momentum and continuation of the downward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC closes above the 50-day EMA at $113,762 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the daily resistance at $116,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top Crypto Gainers: Aethir, Aster, and Flare rally hits double-digit rise
Aethir (ATH), Aster (ASTER) and Flare (FLR) rallied and posted double-digit gains in the last 24 hours from press time, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market. The technical outlook of ATH, ASTER, and FLR suggests further upside movement, driven by increased bullish momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA set for further decline on profit-taking acceleration, selling pressure
Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red at around $0.80 as of Thursday’s writing, following a close below the ascending trendline earlier this week. On-chain data paints a bearish picture as holders realize profits and increase selling pressure.
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB
China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price. Ethereum funding rates turned negative on Wednesday, marking the second time this week, after flashing red on Monday following the large leverage flush.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.