- Pi Network trades flat for the third consecutive day as risk-on sentiment declines in the cryptocurrency market.
- A scheduled network outage will temporarily disable signup and login features on Thursday.
- CEXs' reserves continue to decline, indicating that traders are acquiring PI at discounted levels.
Pi Network (PI) price trades above $0.2700 at the time of writing on Thursday, taking a sideways shift after Monday’s 19% drop. The mobile mining cryptocurrency holds on thin ice amid the broader cryptocurrency market downtrend and a scheduled network outage on Thursday.
Furthermore, the net outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserve indicate the bullish struggle to absorb incoming supply pressure.
Scheduled upgrade and declining CEXs' balances flash mixed signals
Pi Network announced in an X post on Thursday that a scheduled upgrade between 15:00 and 17:00 GMT will temporarily disable features. This upgrade comes as part of the Stellar protocol version 23 shift, which would enable smart contract functionalities on the Pi Network. As of Thursday, the Pi Network Testnet 1 has undergone a complete shift, with Testnet 2 under upgrade. Following this, the Pi Mainnet will initiate its upgrade.
Flashing bullish potential, CEXs wallet balances maintain a net outflow, indicating that traders continue to buy the dip. The PiScan data suggest that over 1.21 million PI tokens have been withdrawn from CEXs, continuing the net outflow trend of 1.94 million PI and 7.96 million PI tokens, as previously reported.
CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan
Pi Network stays weak as bearish momentum remains elevated
Pi Network edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, erasing the 2.89% gains from the previous day. The intraday pullback holds above the $0.2700 level as the risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market decreases.
CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index remains steady in the neutral zone at 41, after a decline from 51 last week. If this index drops below 40, it will signal a risk-off sentiment in the broader market.
Fear and Greed Index. Source: CoinMarketCap
If PI extends the intraday pullback below $0.2700, it could result in a free fall to the S2 support level at $0.2387.
Flashing the bearish pressure, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 27 on the daily chart remains within oversold territory, suggesting that sellers are dominating the price trend. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line take a nosedive in the negative territory, following the bearish crossover on Sunday. The steady rise in red histogram bars indicates that the bearish momentum is increasing.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if PI rebounds upwards, it could challenge the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3618.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top Crypto Gainers: Aethir, Aster, and Flare rally hits double-digit rise
Aethir (ATH), Aster (ASTER) and Flare (FLR) rallied and posted double-digit gains in the last 24 hours from press time, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market. The technical outlook of ATH, ASTER, and FLR suggests further upside movement, driven by increased bullish momentum.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA set for further decline on profit-taking acceleration, selling pressure
Cardano (ADA) is trading in the red at around $0.80 as of Thursday’s writing, following a close below the ascending trendline earlier this week. On-chain data paints a bearish picture as holders realize profits and increase selling pressure.
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB
China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative
Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price. Ethereum funding rates turned negative on Wednesday, marking the second time this week, after flashing red on Monday following the large leverage flush.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.