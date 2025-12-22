TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Bitcoin & Audiera – Asian Wrap 22 December

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month. Derivatives data show a surge in retail activity, with active positions in HYPE futures rising, and the funding rate indicating bullish interest. Still, the technical outlook for Hyperliquid remains mixed as selling pressure wanes, but multiple resistances loom.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin price was retested and found support at the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement level at $85,869 on Thursday, and it recovered 3.67% over the next three days. As of Monday, BTC is approaching the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since October 6). If BTC breaks above the declining trendline and closes above the $90,000, it could extend the recovery toward the next resistance at $94,253.

Top Crypto Gainers: Audiera, Midnight, MemeCore sustain weekend gains

Audiera, a web3 music platform, launched AI payments on December 1, allowing users to pay in BEAT for AI-powered creation tools. This revenue supports the weekly on-chain burn for a deflationary economy. At the time of writing, Audiera is up 7% on Monday, building on the 50% gains from the previous day. BEAT is aiming to surpass the R4 Pivot Point at $3.97 to reclaim the $4 mark after reaching an all-time high of $4.36 on Sunday. A potential daily close above $3.97 could extend the Audiera rally to the R5 Pivot Point at $4.78.

