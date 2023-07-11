Chainlink price after a decent run could be setting itself up to disappoint its investors as the altcoin is seemingly receiving lesser and lesser support from them. Should that occur, LINK might be witnessing unprecedented drawdowns.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is bullish on the lower timeframe, but there is no actionable price action in the higher timeframe. Without a proper catalyst in individual ecosystems, Ethereum (ETH) price is moving in tandem with BTC, steadily gaining ground as the broader market braces for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading scheduled for July 12. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is moving within a steady range as market participants plan their next move.

Fantom price was recovering at a consistent pace until July 7, when the altcoin declined to nearly three-week lows. The change in price action's direction was expected to change the investors' behavior as well, and it did, but unlike expectations.

