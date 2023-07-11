- Fantom price is trading at $0.2730 after failing to rise through the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
- FTM whales were highly active over the weekend, with volumes hitting a high of $8.2 million.
- Investors are generally more bullish at the moment, expecting a rise in value over the coming days.
Fantom price was recovering at a consistent pace until July 7, when the altcoin declined to nearly three-week lows. The change in price action's direction was expected to change the investors' behavior as well, and it did, but unlike expectations.
Fantom investors become more bullish
Fantom price attempted to breach the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) last week, but its failure to do so resulted in a slight dip in value. Trading at $0.2730, the altcoin slipped after it failed to flip the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).into a support floor after attempting to breach it last week.
FTM/USD 1-day chart
Generally, investors following such a development tend to act more cautiously and hold back until they see an opportunity to recover and claim profits. Interestingly they acted much differently this time. Over the last week, FTM holders sought to accumulate a huge chunk of the circulating supply despite the decline.
Since July 7, over million FTM tokens have been picked up by enthusiastic investors. But it is not just buying that has been investors' choice these last few days, selling has also been observed.
Fantom supply on exchanges
The active deposits on the chain have been gradually increasing, rising by nearly 100% in the past 30 days, with the same hitting a three-month high towards the end of last week. These deposits are generally indicative of selling at the hands of investors, which also include whales.
Fantom active deposits
The investors conducting transactions worth more than $100,000 noted an immense increase in volumes of FTM leaving their addresses than entering them. The overall outflows around the weekend hit 30.26 million FTM worth around $8.2 million.
Fantom whale transactions
While the recent accumulation may not be able to counter whale selling, it surely does highlight that retail investors are likely still bullish and are hopeful of a recovery soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
