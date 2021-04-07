Filecoin price aims for a short rebound as key indicator flashes buy signal
Filecoin has been trading inside a significant downtrend since the beginning of April after establishing a new all-time high at $238. The cryptocurrency market suffered a notable correction in the past 24 hours which hasn’t helped FIL.
Bitcoin price slides 5% as second day of losses costs Ethereum $2K landmark
Bitcoin (BTC) extended its price drop on Wednesday amid warnings that excessive long positions needed to be flushed out to allow for fresh gains.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP faces massive profit-taking after 100% rally
The Ripple price had one of the craziest rallies in the past three days, jumping by 100% to a three-year high of $1.19. Despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, XRP holders have grown confident in the digital asset and managed to push it above several important resistance levels.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH could plummet to $550 as selling pressure mounts
The Bitcoin Cash price had a significant rally in the past four days, gaining about 33% in value. BCH experienced a correction down to $620, and several indicators show that it could slip even further.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH may correct 17% if crucial supply barrier is not breached
The Ethereum price set up multiple higher highs and higher lows since January 13. An ascending parallel channel forms when these swing points are connected using trend lines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.