Filecoin price aims for a short rebound as key indicator flashes buy signal

- Filecoin price had a severe 42% drop since the beginning of April.
- The digital asset aims for a short-term rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented various buy signals.
- FIL could still drop further down if buyers can’t hold a crucial support level.
Filecoin has been trading inside a significant downtrend since the beginning of April after establishing a new all-time high at $238. The cryptocurrency market suffered a notable correction in the past 24 hours which hasn’t helped FIL.
Filecoin price aims for rebound towards $170
On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal and a red ‘8’ candlestick on the 9-hour chart which is often followed by a buy signal as well. On the 9-hour chart, Filecoin has defended the 100-SMA at $140.
FIL/USD Buy Signals
A rebound from this key support level has the potential to drive Filecoin towards the 26-EMA established at $167 on both charts. The next price target is located at $175, which is the 50-SMA on the 4-hour chart.
FIL/USD 9-hour chart
To invalidate the buy signals, bears must push Filecoin below the last low of $136.2. A breakdown from this point will ultimately drive Filecoin price down to $97.7 and at least towards $120.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar suffers outage, putting XLM price in critical condition
Stellar network’s validator nodes experienced an unexpected breakdown recently. During the same period, the XLM price also hit a dead end and is eyeing a pullback.
Polkadot needs to hold critical level to avoid slipping
Polkadot established an all-time high at $46.8 on April 3 and has experienced a healthy correction since then, down to $40.66. The digital asset is trying to form a local bottom to see a new high in the short term.
Grayscale adds Chainlink to its large-cap crypto fund, providing tailwind to LINK price
Chainlink adoption gains traction due to multiple oracle integrations and significant development in the institutional realm. LINK price affirms these growing fundamentals and hints at a bullish outlook.
Ethereum may correct 17% if crucial supply barrier is not breached
Ethereum price is trading below the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. ETH could experience a 17% retracement to $1,735 if it gets rejected here. A new all-time high at $2,500 seems plausible if the breakout line at $2,350 is conquered.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.