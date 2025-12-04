TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal

  • Hyperliquid faces opposition above $35 from a key resistance trendline, with bulls aiming for a breakout rally.
  • Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. transfers 12 million HYPE tokens to Hypercore from HyperEVM, initiating staking.
  • The technical outlook indicates a bullish bias as momentum indicators flash a buy signal.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Hyperliquid (HYPE) struggles to surface above $35 as a local resistance trendline caps the two-day recovery run. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) transfered 12 million HYPE tokens to Hypercore and staked 425,000 tokens, which reflects confidence. The technical outlook for HYPE is optimistic as momentum indicators flash a buy signal and a bias towards the trendline breakout.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. begins the HYPE staking process

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR), a Nasdaq-listed company formed by the merger of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. and Rorschach I LLC on Tuesday, holds 12 million HYPE tokens (1.20% of the total supply) and $300 million in cash. According to MLM on-chain, these 12 million HYPE tokens were transferred to Hypercore from HyperEVM across 32 wallets on Wednesday, exposing their entire holdings.

PURR staked 425,000 HYPE tokens on the Anchorage node by Figment, which reflects the growing confidence in the perpetuals exchange token. 

https://x.com/mlmabc/status/1996303337168232836

Hyperliquid targets $35 breakout amid buy signals

Hyperliquid trades at $34.65 by press time on Thursday, retracing from the high of $36.17 earlier on the day. The HYPE token faces opposition from the local resistance trendline formed by connecting the highs of October 30 and November 18, near the $35.51 mark. 

Corroborating the bullish thesis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 remains largely neutral but flashes a divergence between November 22 and December 1 lows on the daily chart. This divergence reflects an underlying increase in bullish pressure that could bolster momentum. 

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends upward after a crossover above the signal line on Wednesday, which triggered a fresh wave of green histogram bars above the zero line. This indicates an increase in fresh bullish momentum. 

If HYPE holds a decisive daily close above $35.51, the uptrend could aim for the $40.00 round figure. 

However, the prevailing declining trend risks a Death Cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) converge. In case of a crossover, the EMAs would flash a sell signal as short-term bears tighten their grip on the long-term trend. 

HYPE/USDT daily price chart.
HYPE/USDT daily price chart.

In case of a reversal from the trendline, HYPE could retest the December 1 low at $29.15 while increasing the chances of the Death Cross pattern occurring. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster lags recovery as perpetual DEX releases new roadmap on infrastructure, utility and ecosystem 

Aster lags recovery as perpetual DEX releases new roadmap on infrastructure, utility and ecosystem 

Aster is consolidating above $1.05 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The token native to the perpetual Decentralised Exchange had recovered from Monday's low of $0.88 but stalled around $1.08 on Wednesday.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal

Hyperliquid struggles to surface above $35 as a local resistance trendline caps the two-day recovery run. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) transfered 12 million HYPE tokens to Hypercore and staked 425,000 tokens, which reflects confidence. 

Cardano builds recovery momentum as sentiment improves

Cardano builds recovery momentum as sentiment improves

Cardano is extending its recovery for the second consecutive day, trading at around $0.4400 at the time of writing on Thursday. If this recovery leg from Monday's $0.3707 level steadies in the coming days, Cardano bulls could push toward a bullish December.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.