Bitcoin (BTC) is holding above its short-term support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptrend from Monday’s low of $83,822 has shrugged off the wobbly institutional. Still, the much-awaited breakout to $100,000 could face challenges, especially due to low retail demand.

Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are struggling to maintain their recovery, possibly due to early profit-taking.

Data spotlight: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilise, hinting at easing selling pressure

Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) operating in the United States (US) recorded nearly $15 million in outflows on Wednesday, breaking a five-day streak of consecutive inflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT was the only ETF that saw inflows, with approximately $42 million streaming in. 21Shares ARKB was the worst-performing ETF with outflows of $37 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs saw $140 million in inflows on Wednesday, after recording two consecutive days of outflows. On Tuesday, outflows totalled $10 million, while on Monday they totalled $79 million. The cumulative total net inflow volume averages $13 billion, with net assets of $19.7 billion as of December 3.

Ethereum ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

XRP, on the other hand, continues to post steady ETF inflows, signaling a potential shift in investors' interest toward altcoin-based investment products. As shown in the chart below, US-listed XRP ETFs recorded roughly $50 million in inflows on Wednesday, extending a 13-day positive streak. So far, XRP ETFs have $874 million in cumulative inflows, with net assets of $906 million.

XRP ETF stats | Source: SoSoValue

Chart of the day: Bitcoin steadies above key support

Bitcoin is holding above $93,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as bulls push to regain control and close the gap toward $100,000. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a buy signal on the daily chart since November 26, suggesting that bearish momentum is easing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart is poised to close above the neutral line, a move likely to uphold the short-term bullish outlook. Higher RSI readings toward the overbought region indicate that bulls have the upper hand, increasing the probability of a breakout.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, investors should temper their bullish expectations, considering Bitcoin is trading below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $98,501, the 100-day EMA at $103,648 and the 200-day EMA at $104,527, all of which could cap rebounds. A reverse below the $90,000 level could shift the trend downward toward $80,000.

Altcoins update: Ethereum, XRP poised to regain momentum

Ethereum is trading above $3,200 at the time of writing on Thursday, supported by the resurgence of ETF inflows and mildly positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

The RSI at 52 has crossed into the bullish territory on the daily chart, suggesting that bulls are gaining momentum. At the same time, the MACD indicator maintains a buy signal with the blue line above the red signal line. The green histogram bars increasing reinforce the bullish momentum.

Still, the smart contracts token also sits below the 50-day EMA at $3,361, the 200-day EMA at $3,476, and the 100-day EMA at $3,560, which underpin a bearish trend. A reversal below the $3,000 total support is still on the cards unless Ethereum flips the 50-day EMA into support.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Meanwhile, XRP is trading well below the descending 50-day EMA at $2.31, 100-day EMA at $2.47 the 200-day EMA at $2.49, underscoring a bearish bias. The MACD indicator's histogram bars are mildly positive on the daily chart, with the blue line marginally above the red signal line, hinting at tentative momentum repair.

XRP/USD daily chart

The RSI at 47 (neutral) is easing, indicating limited follow-through without fresh buying pressure. Furthermore, bearish pressure could hold with the SuperTrend at $2.40 obstructing recovery attempts.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)