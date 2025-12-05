TRENDING:
Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies as MYX Finance, Dash test critical EMA levels

  • Zcash edges higher by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours, with bulls aiming for the $400 mark.
  • MYX Finance extends recovery above $3 and the 50-day EMA, approaching the 100-day EMA resistance.
  • Dash trades above $50 but struggles to clear the 100-day EMA.
Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies as MYX Finance, Dash test critical EMA levels
Vishal Dixit

Zcash (ZEC), MYX Finance (MYX), and Dash (DASH) are the top-performing assets in the top 100 cryptocurrency list over the last 24 hours. The privacy coin leads the rally while MYX and DASH struggle to clear their 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Zcash approaches $400 with bulls aiming for a breakout rally

Zcash edges higher by 5% at press time on Friday, extending its 8% rise from the previous day. The privacy coin performs a V-shaped reversal on the daily logarithmic chart from the $300 psychological support, marked by three consecutive bullish candles. 

The recovery run approaches the 50-day EMA at $420, which serves as the immediate resistance. A successful close above this level could extend the rally toward the $550 supply zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42 on the daily chart indicates an upward tilt toward the midpoint, suggesting a decrease in selling pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shifts toward the signal line, a sign of reduced bearish momentum and a potential crossover which would indicate renewed bullish drive.

ZEC/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
ZEC/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the downside, if Zcash flips from $400, the 100-day EMA at $323 could provide support.

MYX Finance struggles at a resistance

MYX Finance token is up 4% by press time on Friday, extending the uptrend for the eighth day. The MYX recovery inches closer to the 100-day EMA at $3.58, which serves as immediate resistance. If the token clears this dynamic resistance, it could aim for $4.46, aligning with the October 5 low. 

The momentum indicators show a steady increase in buying pressure as the RSI at 61 extends towards the overbought zone, while the MACD and signal line extend the uptrend above the zero line. 

MYX/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
MYX/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

Looking down, the key support levels for MYX are the 50-day EMA at $3.24, followed by the 200-day EMA at $2.67. 

Dash aims for the 100-day EMA breakout

Dash extends its recovery for the third consecutive day, aiming to clear the 100-day EMA at $50.98. At the time of writing, DASH trades near $52.00, up 5% on Friday. 

If the privacy coin secures a daily close above $50.98, it would confirm the 100-day EMA breakout and aim for the 50-day EMA at $59.50.

Similar to Zcash, the momentum indicators on the daily timeframe signal a positive shift in the DASH price trend. The RSI at 42 is shifting upward towards the midline, while the MACD and signal line prepare for a bullish crossover.

DASH/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
DASH/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

However, if DASH reverses from $50.00, it could extend the decline to the 200-day EMA at $41.16.

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

