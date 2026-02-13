Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethena, Pi Network & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 13 February
DeFi platforms Ethena and Polygon eye recovery after sustained downturn
Ethena (ENA) is trading around $0.116 on Friday, posting a 6% rise earlier before tapering some of those gains over the past 24 hours. The move comes as ENA investors are down by an average of about 70%. The huge unrealized losses could indicate that current price levels represent a bottom or less downside risk, per Santiment data.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI bulls resurface at a crucial support level
Pi Network (PI) is up almost 1% at press time on Friday, extending the 2% gains from the previous day. Renewed buying pressure, evidenced by increased withdrawals from exchanges supporting the PI token, and reduced outflows from the Pi Foundation, adds tailwinds. The technical outlook for PI is bullish in the short term, driven by the likelihood of a double-bottom reversal at a key support level.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP stay weak as bearish momentum persists
Bitcoin price was rejected near the daily resistance level at $73,072 on Sunday and posted four consecutive red candlesticks, declining 5.5% through Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading at around $66,500. If BTC breaks and closes the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520, it could extend the decline toward the February 6 low at $60,000.
