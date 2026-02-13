Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethena, Pi Network & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 13 February

Ethena (ENA) is trading around $0.116 on Friday, posting a 6% rise earlier before tapering some of those gains over the past 24 hours. The move comes as ENA investors are down by an average of about 70%. The huge unrealized losses could indicate that current price levels represent a bottom or less downside risk, per Santiment data.

Pi Network (PI) is up almost 1% at press time on Friday, extending the 2% gains from the previous day. Renewed buying pressure, evidenced by increased withdrawals from exchanges supporting the PI token, and reduced outflows from the Pi Foundation, adds tailwinds. The technical outlook for PI is bullish in the short term, driven by the likelihood of a double-bottom reversal at a key support level.