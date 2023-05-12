Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, UniSwap & Litecoin – American Wrap 12 May

Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. First and foremost, the element that Bitcoin is slipping further and has no outlook of getting back above $30,000 anytime soon is weighing on the overall performance of most common cryptocurrencies and altcoins. Add to that the almighty US Dollar that is roaring back after a long absence in 2023, and Uniswap is a sitting duck for bears to attack.

Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Often no means no, but in this case bulls have not yet understood the message and are still trying to break back above the 200-day Simple Moving Average after bears pierced through it. With lower highs, a squeeze is ongoing. Once broken, however, the road is open for bears to head 15% lower.

Prices of main crypto assets dipped further this week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum close to two-month lows. In the meme coin space, Pepe the frog had a tough week as Milady Meme Coin took the center stage after Elon Musk tweeted about it.

