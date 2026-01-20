Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitmine, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 20 January

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) increased its stash to 4.2 million ETH after acquiring 35,628 ETH last week. The firm's holdings represent 3.48% of the total ETH circulation, just 1.52% shy of its goal to acquire 5% of the supply.

Bitcoin/USD has surrendered nearly $7,000 from its recent peak, but the real story isn't the decline—it's where that decline is stopping. After six consecutive sessions of selling pressure, the world's largest cryptocurrency is now testing a well-established ascending trendline that's been anchoring this rally since late November. And this is where the technical picture gets compelling.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.