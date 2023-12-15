Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SafeMoon & Aave — Asian Wrap 15 December

Bitcoin price touches $43,000 as SEC Chair Gensler justifies the “new look” at spot BTC ETF
Bitcoin price had a rather wild day on Thursday after the cryptocurrency oscillated in both upward and downward directions owing to mixed signals from the market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair discussed the upcoming spot BTC ETFs, sharing insights on how their decision has been affected by the courts.
SafeMoon price crashes by 18% as it officially files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
SafeMoon price took the brunt on Friday after the company seemingly collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. The filing came a little over a month and a half after the US Department of Justice arrested key members of the company for defrauding their customers for millions of dollars.
Aave price could rise 7% as AAVE community approves ABE Governance V3 activation
Aave (AAVE) price is on course to recover the ground lost beginning early December after the decentralized finance (DeFi) token’s price was rejected from a barricade that has proved formidable time and again. As the token makes another attempt north, new bullish fundamentals could make the cause a success.
