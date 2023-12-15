- Bitcoin price swung from $41,500 to $43,400 before falling back down to $42,800 in the past 24 hours.
- SEC Chair Gensler, in an interview, accepted that court ruling is the only reason for reconsidering approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs
- On the other hand, Montenegro’s Prime Minister is discussing the potential of issuing “Bitcoin hydro bonds” by leveraging river networks.
Bitcoin price had a rather wild day on Thursday after the cryptocurrency oscillated in both upward and downward directions owing to mixed signals from the market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair discussed the upcoming spot BTC ETFs, sharing insights on how their decision has been affected by the courts.
Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC Chair holds court responsible for spot Bitcoin ETF
The spot Bitcoin ETF is set to be the biggest Bitcoin event of 2024 before the halving in April. The market is expecting the beginning of the bull run as the SEC will likely approve the dozen spot BTC ETF applications by early January next year.
Discussing the same in an interview, the Chair of the Commission, Gary Gensler, known for his anti-crypto stance, stated that it was the courts that made the SEC reconsider the ETF. He stated,
“We had in the past denied a number of these applications, but the courts here in DC weighed in on that. So we’re taking a new look at this based upon those court rulings.
This is not surprising since the only reason the spot Bitcoin ETFs are so close to approval is because Grayscale won the court’s favor when it filed the lawsuit against the regulator earlier this year.
However, the lack of support, even at this stage, despite holding multiple meetings with applicants, did not seem to take too well with BTC holders.
On the other hand, the very same day, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, reportedly held a meeting with JAN3 CEO Samson Maw, a hyberbitcoinization accelerator, to discuss Bitcoin “hydro bonds”. Per reports, Spajić intends to leverage and take advantage of the network of rivers in the country.
.@Excellion, @bvanhool, and @princfilip1 had the honor of meeting @MickeySpajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro.— JAN3 (@JAN3com) December 14, 2023
The JAN3 team initiated a fruitful discussion on how #Bitcoin can help Montenegro harness untapped hydroelectric potential and much more. pic.twitter.com/CXJLwnYurn
If the country goes through with these bonds, Montenegro would be following in the footsteps of El Salvador, which announced its “volcano bonds” back in 2021. These bonds were intended to raise $1 billion, half of which would be dedicated towards the Bitcoin city that would be built by capitalizing on the energy emitted by the nearby volcano.
This, unlike Gensler’s comments, had a positive impact on the price, resulting in the swing.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price makes progress
Bitcoin price, at the time of writing, could be seen hovering around $42,950 after the fluctuation observed on Thursday. Following the positive and negative reaction from the market, the cryptocurrency rallied to $43,500 and declined to $41,500 before making its way back to the trading price.
Nevertheless, this did not impact the short-term outlook for price action, which is making its way towards $45,000 before the end of the year. The price indicators - Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) - are exhibiting bullishness persisting in the market.
This is a sign that going forward, Bitcoin price will test $43,000 and $42,500 as support in order to secure a rally to $44,000 and beyond.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
However, if BTC falls through the $42,000 support, it will have a shot at bouncing back from $40,000 but falling through it would invalidate the bullish thesis, likely sending Bitcoin price to $38,000.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports. The bullish thesis for ETH stems from the upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade to Ether’s blockchain.
XRP price rally to $0.74 likely as crypto market recovers post FOMC meeting
The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in the December 13 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. With further interest rate hikes off the table, crypto market participants have reason to expect a rally in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Ethereum price likely to consolidate as on-chain activity slumps and ETF gets delayed
Invesco Digital’s Ethereum spot ETF’s approval is delayed. Ethereum price is likely to hover between the $2,030 and $2,539 levels for the next few weeks. On-chain metrics note a decline in user activity, which could add headwinds to the uptrend.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.