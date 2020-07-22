Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals

Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market. The announcement came when the market was mostly lifeless. Following last week’s deep to $216 (support), Bitcoin Cash recovery stalled in a range between the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $232.63 to a swing low of $216.91. Read more ...

NEO Market Update: NEO/USD skyrockets as China integrates NEO in Blockchain-based Service Network

NEO is the 21st largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $787 million and an average daily trading volume of $285 million. The coin is most actively traded on Binance and OKEx against USDT and BTC. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $11.42. The coin has gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the start of the day. Read more ...

Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20

Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500. Ripple majestically rose upwards but encountered acute resistance within a whisker of $0.20. Read more ...