Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum – European Wrap 24 August

Bitcoin Cahs Price Analysis: BCH/USD regains ground, bulls target at $300.00

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low of $282.27 and hit $291.82 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $291.20, having gained over 2% since the beginning of the day and 2.6$ on a day-to-day basis. Despite the recovery, the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $5.3 billion is still down 5% on a week-to-week basis. Read more ...

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD resumes the recovery, bulls target at $70.00

Litecoin (LTC) has gained over 5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $62.47 by press time. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4.00 billion has been one of the best-performing coins out of top-10 on Monday as the upside momentum has been gaining traction since the weekend. The coin dipped to the psychological $60.00 during early Asian hours before the recovery resumed. Read more ...

Ethereum Market Update: ETH transaction fees retreat from the all-time high

Ethereum (ETH) jumped above psychological $400.00 to trade at $407.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $45.5 billion has gained over 4% since the start of the day amid strong bullish momentum caused mainly by a combination of technical factors. Read More ...