- Bitcoin Cash has recovered from the intraday low as the price is moving within the short-term bullish trend.
- The critical resistance is created by $300.00 with the intraday RSI implies further growth.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low of $282.27 and hit $291.82 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $291.20, having gained over 2% since the beginning of the day and 2.6$ on a day-to-day basis. Despite the recovery, the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $5.3 billion is still down 5% on a week-to-week basis.
BCH/USD: The technical picture
BCH/USD hit the recent bottom at $276.19 on August 22 and has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has made its way above 1-hour SMA100 at $288.00, which is a positive short-term technical signal. However, the further upside is still capped by a combination of strong technical levels, including 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50, and SMA100 located on the approach to psychological $300.00. A sustainable move above this barrier is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once this happens, the recent high of $325.00 will come into focus.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
On the downside, the local support is created by the above-mentioned 1-hour SMA100, which is closely followed by 4-hour SMA200 at on approach to critical $285.00. A sustainable move below this area will increase the short-term bearish pressure and bring the recent lo of $276.19 back into focus.
Meanwhile, the RSI on the intraday charts points upwards, which means the price has not exhausted its bullish potential yet.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
