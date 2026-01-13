Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, BNB & Chiliz – European Wrap 13 January

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $92,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rebounding from a previously broken horizontal channel pattern. Institutional demand strengthened as spot BTC Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded fresh inflows, while Strategy added 13,627 BTC to its reserve on Monday. However, traders should remain cautious, as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday could reshape the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision and inject fresh volatility in BTC.

Institutional demand started the week on a positive note. SoSoValue data show that Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $116.67 million on Monday, breaking a four-day streak of outflows since last week. If these inflows continue and intensify, BTC could extend its ongoing price recovery.

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading above $910 at the time of writing on Tuesday, nearing the upper consolidation boundary. The two months of sideways price action could end, with improving sentiment in the derivatives market suggesting potential upside. On the technical side, a confirmed breakout could open the door for a rally toward the $1,064 target.

CoinGlass’ data show that futures OI in BNB at exchanges surged to $1.50 billion on Tuesday, up from $1.30 billion on December 31, the highest level since early December. An increasing OI indicates new or additional money entering the market and increased buying, which could fuel a breakout in BNB's price.

Chiliz (CHZ) trades 8% higher at $0.054 on Tuesday, continuing its rally since mid-December. The new launches and developments, such as Fan Token and Locker Room, boosted CHZ demand among investors, pushing its market capitalization to over $550 million. Despite this ongoing rally, traders should be cautious as on-chain data suggests warning signs that could cap further upside.

Chiliz continues to expand its Fan Token lineup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The CHZ X account posted on Tuesday that Socios has signed a new national football team to launch a Fan Token, following launches for Argentina, Portugal, and Italy, marking the fourth national team. Moreover, engagement within the “Locker Room” remains strong, further strengthening the Chiliz ecosystem.