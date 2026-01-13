TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

BNB Price Forecast: On the verge of breakout as derivatives traders bet on gains

  • BNB price nears the upper boundary of its recent consolidation range after trading within in for around two months.
  • Derivatives metrics support bullish sentiment as open interest and long bets rise alongside positive funding rates.
  • The technical outlook indicates that any breakout could reach the $1,064 target.
BNB Price Forecast: On the verge of breakout as derivatives traders bet on gains
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading above $910 at the time of writing on Tuesday, nearing the upper consolidation boundary. The two months of sideways price action could end, with improving sentiment in the derivatives market suggesting potential upside. On the technical side, a confirmed breakout could open the door for a rally toward the $1,064 target.

BNB’s derivatives data support bullish bias

CoinGlass’ data show that futures OI in BNB at exchanges surged to $1.50 billion on Tuesday, up from $1.30 billion on December 31, the highest level since early December. An increasing OI indicates new or additional money entering the market and increased buying, which could fuel a breakout in BNB's price.

BNB open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

BNB’s Coinglass long-to-short ratio reads 1.08 on Tuesday, the highest level in over a month. This ratio, above one, reflects bullish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the BNB price to rise.

BNB long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Another bullish sign for BNB is that its funding rates data turned positive on Tuesday. CoinGlass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of BNB coin will slide further is lower than that anticipating a price increase. The metric has flipped to positive, reading 0.0058% on Tuesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Generally, as shown in the chart below, when funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, the BNB price has rallied sharply.

BNB funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Some other signs of optimism

According to Artemis Terminal data, BNB Chain's 24-hour chain fee collection is $1.2 million, topping the list of other networks such as Solana and edgeX, indicating growing interest among traders and liquidity on the BNB chain.

BNB Price Forecast: BNB breakout targets $1,064

BNB has been trading within a horizontal parallel channel between $818 and $931.74 for nearly two months. Price action is gradually reclaiming key moving averages, with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $909.04 as immediate resistance and the 50-day EMA and a 200-day EMA at $894 and $879.82, respectively, as immediate supports. As of writing on Tuesday, BNB is nearing the upper consolidation range.

If BNB breaks and closes above the upper boundary at $931.74 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward $1,064.45, the technical target of the horizontal parallel channel (height between the channel, measured from the breakout point).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 60, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover, which remains intact, further supporting the bullish view.

BNB/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BNB experiences a correction, it could extend the decline toward the immediate support levels at $879.82, its 200-day EMA.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.