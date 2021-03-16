Bitcoin recovers from losses as Ethereum begins a new correction
The cryptocurrency market was bearish for the better part of the morning as but at present, the top digital currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) are regaining their stability following the ongoing bearish dump the market is leading from the past weekend.
Aave price eying up 50% move as AMM Market gets released
The Aave protocol has finally released its new AMM Liquidity Pool while AAVE price is on the verge of bursting. The pool will support several Uniswap V2 LP tokens.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA sees new all-time highs ahead of Anchor Protocol release
LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run on hold as Bitcoin hunts formidable support
Cryptocurrencies seem to have engaged thrust reverses amid the bull run, perhaps to take a breather. Bitcoin was purged from highs above $61,000 on Monday in the declines that affected almost the entire market.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA sees new all-time highs ahead of Anchor Protocol release
LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.
Aave price eying up 50% move as AMM Market gets released
The Aave protocol has finally released its new AMM Liquidity Pool while AAVE price is on the verge of bursting. The pool will support several Uniswap V2 LP tokens.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ primed for a 45% upswing
Chiliz price looks primed to reverse and retest previous all-time highs as the downward trend seems to have reached exhaustion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.