The cryptocurrency market was bearish for the better part of the morning as but at present, the top digital currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) are regaining their stability following the ongoing bearish dump the market is leading from the past weekend.

The Aave protocol has finally released its new AMM Liquidity Pool while AAVE price is on the verge of bursting. The pool will support several Uniswap V2 LP tokens.

LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.



