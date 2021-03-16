Terra Price Prediction: LUNA sees new all-time highs ahead of Anchor Protocol release

- Terra Price has formed a new all-time high at $19.34 in the past 24 hours.
- The digital asset continues rising ahead of the release of Anchor's savings platform.
- LUNA faces short-term selling pressure after a massive upswing.
LUNA has done it once again, outperforming practically everyone in the cryptocurrency space with another 20% upswing to new all-time highs. It seems that investors are hyped for the upcoming release of Anchor Protocol, a savings platform offering low-volatile yields on top of Terra.
Terra price could see a healthy pullback before resuming uptrend
The Anchor savings protocol offers a high-yield on stablecoins and intends to become the reference interest rate in the cryptocurrency market. Some Anchor tokens will be airdropped to LUNA stakers, which is driving its price up.
LUNA/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal. The next potential price target for the bears will be $15.34 at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level if the signal is validated.
LUNA Social Volume
Furthermore, LUNA has experienced two significant spikes in social volume, which is also usually indicative of a potential upcoming correction like it happened on March 10 or February 9.
On the other hand, bulls can invalidate the sell signal by pushing LUNA above $19.34. The next psychological level is located at $20, but Terra price could extend as high as $24.39 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SC sees massive 40% upswing despite market’s weakness
Siacoin had a massive 60% breakout after clearing out a key resistance level at $0.0144. The digital asset continues trading at $0.018 after a significant pullback already from the high of $0.0213.
XRP holders attempt to intervene in SEC's lawsuit against Ripple after incurring massive losses
Holders of XRP, digital tokens created by Ripple Labs, have asked to intervene in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) case against the firm.
EGLD bearish impulses threaten slump to $100
Elrond has sustained a downtrend for over seven days and, after the recovery in the first week of March, hit a barrier at $165. The declines increased momentum amid Monday's widespread bearish wave.
BitMEX co-founder and Bitcoin billionaire pleads not guilty after surrendering in New York
Ben Delo, one of the founders and former executives of BitMEX — once the largest crypto derivatives exchange — has pleaded not guilty after surrendering to U.S. authorities in New York.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.