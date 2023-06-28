Bitcoin (BTC) miners have sent over a billion dollars worth of the asset to crypto exchanges over the past two weeks but not necessarily to sell the tokens.
Miners are entities that utilize extensive computing power to solve sophisticated encryptions and produce blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain. Each block rewards 6.25 BTC to miners, who typically sell the amount to fund or expand operations.
In a tweet Tuesday, analytics firm CryptoQuant said over 33,860 BTC has been sent to derivatives exchanges, although the majority had since been recovered back to proprietary wallets.
Miners also reduced reserve holdings by 8,000 BTC in their reserves in which only a small portion was sent to spot trading exchanges, the firm added.
“This could signal that miners may be using their newly minted coins as collateral in derivatives trading activities,” CryptoQuant analysts said. “A good example of this type of trading is known as "hedging", which uses bets in the opposite direction to market consensus.”
Bitcoin has risen nearly 20% in the past two weeks amid favorable catalysts such as spot Bitcoin ETF filings by a flurry of traditional finance companies and increased trading interest.
On-chain metrics have previously suggested Bitcoin could already be in the early stages of a bull market – meaning Bitcoin-based businesses, such as miners, could already be taking steps to manage their reserves and holdings.
Meanwhile, the past few days saw $128 million worth of bitcoin rewards sent to crypto exchanges, an amount estimated to total 315% of daily mining revenues, as per on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. This was the largest-ever sent amount on record by this metric.
Similar amounts sent to exchanges have previously caused a reversal in price spikes if buyer demand isn’t able to absorb the sales.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC keeps altcoin bears in check
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows quite a few interesting developments on the long-term chart. But BTC is also struggling to move higher due to a critical resistance level, which has kept Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins moving sideways.
ARB price shrugs off FUD around Arbitrum-based $1M Chiba Finance rug pull with a 10% rise
ARB price has not succumbed to the negative news that befell the Arbitrum ecosystem earlier in the week. Like most altcoins, the Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution is trading with a bullish bias, recording double-digit gains since the Monday lows.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
Pepe price outperforms Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in meme coin market
The crypto market made a substantial recovery over the past week, with Bitcoin leading the altcoins to profits. However, not every cryptocurrency made it that far in its journey of recovery, particularly the meme coins. PEPE proved to be an unexpected substitute for Bitcoin for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.