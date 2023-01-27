- ATOM price has rallied by 50% since the last week of December.
- Cosmos consolidation could lead to a 20% spike to the upside.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a daily settle beneath $13.
Cosmos price (ATOM) hovers at the top of a newly established uptrend. The consolidation could justify a volatile event that traders should prepare for in the coming days.
ATOM price waits for a trigger
Cosmos price has been trading rangebound for six days near the $13 price level. On day seven, the range converged further as a less than 1% spread occurred between price fluctuations. As with all markets, the stalemate can never go on forever, and an explosive move is likely to resolve the congestive market behavior.
ATOM price currently auctions at $13.08. Since December 19, the Cosmos price has been in an uptrend, returning 51% of the lost market value to loyal investors. At the time of writing, ATOM hovers above both the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 21-day simple moving average (SMA), compounding the healthy trend narrative.
The Volume Indicator, used to assess the market participants' strength, shows a waning pattern during the current consolidation. The pattern could suggest that bulls in the market see no need to offload their positions as they confidently aim for higher targets.
If this is the case, the liquidity zones above will likely pose a challenge. Two key levels would be the $14 price zone, which acted briefly as support before November's 45% mudslide. The second target is the November high at $15.81. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 20% increase from Cosmos' current market value.
ATOM/USDT 1-Day Chart
To play Devil's Advocate, there is always a potential that the uptrend could fail. A daily candlestick close below the 8-day exponential moving average at $13 would be the first signal of a market reversal underway, invalidating the bullish thesis. The bearish target would be the $11 liquidity zone, resulting in a 15% decline from the current ATOM price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
