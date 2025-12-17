Binance is exploring ways to return to the United States (US) market through its subsidiary, Binance.US, according to a Bloomberg report. The enthusiasm follows Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao’s (CZ) pardoning by US President Donald Trump in October.

Binance exchange is reportedly exploring a possible return into the US market amid Zhao’s fresh enthusiasm and praise for President Trump. The company, currently led by co-CEOs Yi He and Richard Teng, is exploring various ways to relaunch Binance.US, including a potential recapitalisation.

Zhao’s majority stake in the crypto exchange company has been viewed as a major hurdle for expanding in key states. According to sources familiar with the matter, which were not mentioned by Bloomberg, Zhao could relinquish his controlling stake in Binance.

Although Zhao does not hold an official role at the company, he remains an influential voice. Zhao’s recent comments have alluded to the importance of the US market, which Binance is eyeing, especially as agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) establish a clear regulatory framework for the crypto industry.

Zhao stated at the Binance Blockchain Week earlier this month, “It is my full attention to help make America the capital of crypto." CZ referred to the US as “an emerging market’ for the company.

In 2023, Zhao entered into a plea agreement for failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering mechanism at Binance. The plea barred CZ from taking on official roles at Binance, including any form of informal involvement in running the company. Binance Global also faced several federal charges and agreed to settle by paying a penalty in the billions of dollars.

The road back to the US could be challenging for Binance, especially at the state level. Binance has not issued any official communication regarding its future plans for the US market. A Binance spokesperson stated that the company “cannot comment on hypothetical storylines,” adding that “none of these speculative scenarios reflect accurate facts.”

Before Binance.US closed two years ago, the company had a 35% market share. However, Binance has lost significant ground, with its market share in the region currently at zero.

According to Bloomberg, supporters of the bid argue that the market-structure bill could smooth the way for Binance and similar companies, given that some states have revoked key licenses. However, the legislation under consideration has stalled amid political disagreements, keeping prospects uncertain.