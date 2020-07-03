Compound Technical Analysis: COMP/USD succumbs to selling pressure, down 55% since its peak at $385

COMP/USD is currently trading at $173 after an extended downtrend on all timeframes.

Compound only started trading two weeks ago.

Compound had an explosive start with an initial market capitalization of $590 million and getting up to $910 million. The trading volume has increased tremendously over the past few days from $5 million to $243 million on July 2, however, this hasn’t translated in more gains but rather an extended downtrend.

COMP/USD daily chart

What looked like a normal pullback after such a significant bull move, it’s now a confirmed downtrend. Bulls obviously don’t have many support levels and they need to climb above the daily 12-EMA at $214.

COMP/USD 4-hour chart

Here the 12-EMA has acted as a strong resistance level for a few days. Right now, COMP is basically in freefall mode but the RSI is oversold and could indicate that a possible bounce is coming.