The exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.

Coinbase’s professional trading platform is adding the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE, +9.57%), the exchange announced Tuesday.

Coinbase Pro said in a blog post that users could transfer DOGE into their professional trading accounts, with trading expected to launch on Thursday “if liquidity conditions are met.”

While the blog post did not announce whether Coinbase would add the cryptocurrency to its retail trading platform and mobile app, the publicly traded crypto exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.

“Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of DOGE to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) [on] Thursday, June 3, if liquidity conditions are met,” Tuesday’s blog post said.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong first announced the exchange would list DOGE during an earnings call last month.

Dogecoin’s price spiked appears to have spiked on the announcement, trading at about 34 cents as of press time.