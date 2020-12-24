- Chainlink (LINK) dropped below the daily EMA200 for the first time since April 2020.
- A failure to recover above $10.5 will increase the selling pressure on the coin.
Chainlink (LINK) hit bottom at $8 on December 23 amid a massive sell-off across the cryptocurrency market. While the coin managed to recover to $10 by the time of writing, it is still over 17% down on a day-to-day basis. The sharp sell-off pushed LINK to 10th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.2 billion.
LINK may be vulnerable to massive losses
From the technical point of view, LINK broke below the vital support area of $12-$11.7 created by the daily EMA100 and a lower line of an upside-looking channel. The development worsened the short-term picture and pushed the price below the daily EMA200 at $10.5. This barrier now serves as the first critical resistance that must be cleared to improve the technical situation and allow for the recovery towards $12.
LINK, daily chart
Meanwhile, the rejection from $10.5 will trigger another bearish wave with the first target at $8 (the recent low). If it gives way, the September 23 low of $7.2 will come into focus.
Meanwhile, according to In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data, the price sits on top of a minor support area below the current price. About 9,500 addresses purchased 5 million LINK tokens from $10.7 to $10.4. If this area is cleared, the sell-off will gain traction with the next backstop below $9.5.
LINK, In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP)
On the other hand, the way to the North is cluttered with substantial barriers all the way up to $12, meaning LINK bulls may have a hard time pushing the price above critical resistance levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
